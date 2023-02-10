BLACK HISTORY MONTH

In honor of Black History Month, we asked clinicians to share their thoughts on Black history and the contributions of Black Americans to the psychiatric field and beyond. Here’s how they answered.

African American individuals are at high risk for depression—and are also statistically less likely to seek mental health care. In this special Mental Health Minute for the Psychiatric Times™ Black History Month series, Vannessa Davis, DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, discusses depression in the African American community and the importance of raising awareness and encouraging African American individuals with mental health struggles to seek the care they need.

Dr Davis is a dual board-certified, doctorate-prepared nurse practitioner in family medicine and psychiatry. She is also certified in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, and bipolar mood disorders. At Bethany Health Services in Salem, New Hampshire, she specializes in primary care and psychiatric care across the lifespan. With a passion for medicine, Dr Davis remains focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Her extensive knowledge in managing acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions allows her to help patients make empowered decisions about their health.

