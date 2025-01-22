Designing an Effective Treatment Strategy for Tardive Dyskinesia

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared her recommendations for designing an effective treatment strategy for patients with tardive dyskinesia at the Real Psychiatry conference. She recommends being watchful at every visit.

Is there posture different? Are they trying to mask symptoms?

Are they dressing differently? Does this indicate newfound struggle with buttons, ties, etc? Are they wearing slippers when they used to wear tennis shoes?

Do they have any dental issues? Is this due to grinding teeth?

She also recommends proactively asking patients about their experiences. "Asking doesn't change the answer, it simply changes your information status," said Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.