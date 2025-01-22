Designing an Effective Treatment Strategy for Tardive Dyskinesia

News
Article
Author(s):
What are the signs of increased struggle with tardive dyskinesia? Here's what Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, picks up on during patient visits.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared her recommendations for designing an effective treatment strategy for patients with tardive dyskinesia at the Real Psychiatry conference. She recommends being watchful at every visit.
She also recommends proactively asking patients about their experiences. "Asking doesn't change the answer, it simply changes your information status," said Crown.
Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.