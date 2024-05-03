Destigmatizing Personality Disorders

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Don't miss these 2 APA Annual Meeting sessions on personality disorders!

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Carla Sharp, PhD, will present 2 sessions at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting on personality disorders:

-Clinical Update on Personality Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 8AM in Rooms 1A06-1A07, Javits Center

-Personality Pathology in Adolescents and Young People

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:30PM in Rooms 1A01-1A02, Javits Center

She hopes clinicians will walk away with techniques and approaches to assess and diagnose personality disorders that they can immediately apply in their clinical practice.

Sharp believes this is an exciting time for advances in personality disorders, particularly in terms of early prevention and intervention approaches.

What sessions are you attending at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting?

Dr Sharp is a John and Rebecca Moores Professor at the University of Houston and Associate Dean for Faculty and Research, and directs the Adolescent Diagnosis Assessment Prevention and Treatment clinic and the Developmental Psychopathology Lab. She has published over 340 peer reviewed publications, 50 book chapters and 8 books. Her research is funded by the NIH and she has won multiple awards recognizing her work.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
What Everyone Is Excited About at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting

What Everyone Is Excited About at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting

May 3rd 2024
Article
Site Logo

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014
Podcast
How can psychiatric clinicians improve outcomes for this unique patient population?

Addressing Gaps in the Treatment of Perinatal Mental Health and SUDs

May 2nd 2024
Article
Site Logo

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014
Podcast
personality disorder

Pressing Issues in Personality Disorders

May 2nd 2024
Article
Meet us at APA

Meet Us at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting!

April 29th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.