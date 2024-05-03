Destigmatizing Personality Disorders

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Carla Sharp, PhD, will present 2 sessions at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting on personality disorders:

-Clinical Update on Personality Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 8AM in Rooms 1A06-1A07, Javits Center

-Personality Pathology in Adolescents and Young People

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:30PM in Rooms 1A01-1A02, Javits Center

She hopes clinicians will walk away with techniques and approaches to assess and diagnose personality disorders that they can immediately apply in their clinical practice.

Sharp believes this is an exciting time for advances in personality disorders, particularly in terms of early prevention and intervention approaches.

What sessions are you attending at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting?

Dr Sharp is a John and Rebecca Moores Professor at the University of Houston and Associate Dean for Faculty and Research, and directs the Adolescent Diagnosis Assessment Prevention and Treatment clinic and the Developmental Psychopathology Lab. She has published over 340 peer reviewed publications, 50 book chapters and 8 books. Her research is funded by the NIH and she has won multiple awards recognizing her work.