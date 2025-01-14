Don't Miss Us at Real Psychiatry!

News
Article
Author(s):
Are you attending Real Psychiatry this weekend?
On January 17-18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ, we will be on the ground covering Real Psychiatry, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric advanced practice professionals. If you cannot make it in person, virtual registration is available. If you haven't registered yet, you can here.
Attendees can look forward to session coverage, video interviews, and more, on topics such as:
If you plan on attending, either virtually or in-person, reach out about what sessions you are excited about, what presentations you like best, or what you would like to see more of in the future. Email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com, or speak to our Assistant Managing Editor Leah Kuntz in person.
We'll see you there!