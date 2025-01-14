News

Article

Don't Miss Us at Real Psychiatry!

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz

Key Takeaways

  • Real Psychiatry conference offers in-person and virtual attendance, focusing on psychiatric advanced practice topics.
  • Key topics include psychoactive therapy, muscarinic medications for schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder treatments.
Are you attending Real Psychiatry this weekend?

Arizona

brent coulter/AdobeStock

On January 17-18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ, we will be on the ground covering Real Psychiatry, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric advanced practice professionals. If you cannot make it in person, virtual registration is available. If you haven't registered yet, you can here.

Attendees can look forward to session coverage, video interviews, and more, on topics such as:

  • The psychoactive therapy pipeline
  • Muscarinic medications for schizophrenia
  • Negative symptoms of schizophrenia
  • Bipolar disorder treatments
  • Treatment options for ADHD
  • Best practices for treating postpartum depression
  • Optimizing care of patients with tardive dyskinesia
  • Emerging adjunctive therapies for major depressive disorder
  • Preventing opioid abuse
  • Insomnia treatments

If you plan on attending, either virtually or in-person, reach out about what sessions you are excited about, what presentations you like best, or what you would like to see more of in the future. Email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com, or speak to our Assistant Managing Editor Leah Kuntz in person.

We'll see you there!

