Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times
Vol 41, Issue 10

Einstein’s Happiest Moment

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD

Key Takeaways

  • The poem juxtaposes Einstein's scientific insight with the poet's personal experience of love, using gravity as a metaphor.
  • Love is depicted as a fundamental force, akin to gravity, emphasizing its profound impact on human experience.
SHOW MORE

"Einstein’s happiest moment occurred when he realized a falling man falling beside a falling apple could also be described as an apple and a man at rest..."

apple

ZoneCreative/AdobeStock

—for Susanne


Einstein’s happiest moment

occurred when he realized

a falling man falling

beside a falling apple

could also be described

as an apple and a man at rest

while the world rises around them.


And my happiest moment

occurred when I realized

you were falling for me,

right down to the core, and the rest,

relatively speaking, has flown past

faster than the speed of light.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
apple
Einstein’s Happiest Moment
electric
Predicting Response to rTMS in MDD
dementia
Electroconvulsive Therapy for the Treatment of Dementia Symptoms
PTSD
Complex PTSD: A Necessary DSM Addition
world mental health day
World Mental Health Day
psychiatry
The Goldwater Rule or Not, Our Country Needs Psychiatry
mouthpiece
The Goldwater Rule: A Mouthpiece, Not a Muzzle
confidentiality
Confidentiality Dilemmas: HIPAA, Friend or Foe?
Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
chainsaw
October 11th 2024

Hurried Prayer to My Chainsaw

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
burning paper
September 27th 2024

Belief in Magic

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
ficus
September 16th 2024

"Ficus Lyrata"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
September 13th 2024

"Poetry"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.