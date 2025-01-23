News

Article

Examples of Quality of Life Improvement for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Author(s):

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Erin Crown highlighted significant quality of life improvements in patients treated for tardive dyskinesia, emphasizing their meaningful impact.
  • Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant and principal investigator in clinical trials, managing Oasis LifeCare and Future Options Research.
SHOW MORE

Check out 2 high-level examples of patient quality of life improvement following treatment for tardive dyskinesia.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared 2 high-level examples of patient improvements after treatment for tardive dyskinesia with Psychiatric Times at the Real Psychiatry conference.

"These are about quality of life," said Crown. "They are meaningful."

What improvement have you seen in your patients with tardive dyskinesia? Want to share a case composite? Email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
tardive dyskinesia
January 22nd 2025

Designing an Effective Treatment Strategy for Tardive Dyskinesia

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
tardive versus spontaneous dyskinesia
April 17th 2019

Not All That Writhes Is Tardive Dyskinesia

Chris Aiken, MD
meds pills
January 22nd 2025

Managing Medication Side Effects: What to Share With Your Patients

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
covid
January 21st 2025

COVID-19: The Advent of Virtual Psychiatry

John J. Miller, MD
ADHD
January 21st 2025

Factors When Choosing an ADHD Treatment

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
covid-19
January 20th 2025

Research on Pause: COVID-19's Impact on Drug Development

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.