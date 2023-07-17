Experimental Drug Slows Progression of Alzheimer Disease in Patients With Mild Impairment by 60%

Orawan_AdobeStock

An experimental drug for the treatment of Alzheimer disease slows the progression of the disease in patients with mild impairment by 60%, according to new trial data.

In the trial, which involved more than 1700 patients, the drug, donanemab, slowed the progression of problems with thinking and memory by around a third. However, the rate rose to 60% when the drug was started in patients who were only mildly impaired. The results were less robust in patients who were older and in the later stages of Alzheimer disease. This shows that “earlier detection and diagnosis can really change the trajectory of this disease,” according to Anne White, president of neuroscience at Eli Lilly and Company, developer of donanemab.1

Like Leqembi (lecanemab)—which received traditional approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer disease on July 62—donanemab is an intravenous antibody that was designed to eliminate deposits of beta amyloid from the brain. Lilly has announced that it expects the FDA to decide whether to grant donanemab approval by the end of 2023.1

