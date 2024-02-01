Expert Insights on the Impacts of Tardive Dyskinesia on Patient Quality of Life

Brought to you by Teva Medical Affairs.

This is a video synopsis of an upcoming program with Richard Jackson, MD, an adult, child, and forensic psychiatrist associated with Wayne State University, School of Medicine; Oakland Beaumont University School of Medicine Departments of Psychiatry; and the University of Michigan School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry. Dr Jackson introduces a new Between the Lines program titled "Expert Insights on the Impacts of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) on Patient Quality of Life," hosted by Psychiatric Times.

The program focuses on understanding the burden of TD to enhance patient care, symptom management, and overall quality of life for individuals living with TD. The program delves into the results of studies by Jain and colleagues published in 2023. These studies review the self-reported, professional, emotional, and interpersonal effects of TD on both patients and caregivers.

Throughout the video, thought leaders, including Dr Jackson, provide unique perspectives based on their clinical experiences in the real world. The discussion aims to offer valuable insights into how TD can significantly impact the quality of life for affected individuals.

The central focus revolves around the implications of TD on patients' well-being, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of its effects on various aspects of life. By examining the results of recent studies and incorporating real-world clinical experiences, the program aims to contribute to a broader comprehension of TD and improve the care and support provided to those living with this condition. Viewers are encouraged to join this important conversation to gain valuable insights into the multifaceted impacts of TD on the quality of life.

