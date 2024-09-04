ronniechua/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

In memory of the lives lost in Apalachee High School shooting.

There is red chill in the air

causing autumn to mourn.

A season of anticipating amazing

abundance pauses to pray

for the fallen peaches

that will never change colors

that will never taste sweet pomp and circumstance

that will never dance in green pastures

that will never ripen to their potential.

What are we to do when evil infects

the frazzled, fearful, frantic harvest

now bereft of hope and

bemoaned by loss ?

We offer prayers but no action.

We offer thoughts with no intent.

Thus!

Another season of impermanence

in a world seeking sweet subsistent

justice.

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.