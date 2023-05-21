Keeping Communities Safe: Early Intervention to Prevent School Shootings

If you missed this session, check out the highlights here!
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Daniel Nicoli, DO; Shanila Shagufta, MD, MPH; Greg A. Concepcion; and Andrew Nanton give an overview of their talk, "“Anyone Could Have Stopped Me”: Early Intervention in the Pathway to Violence to Prevent School Shooting," which took place Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT.
How can you thoughtfully and collaboratively loop in law enforcment? What therapeutic psychosocial interventions can you utilize to help avert violence? The panel of 4 speakers elaborates on strategies to stop the trajectory of school shooters.
Dr Nicoli is a child & adolescent psychiatrist at Unity, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center, and a private forensic evaluator from Oregon. Dr Shagufta is a child & adolescent fellow at Oregon Health & Science University. Mr Concepcion is a special agent and threat management coordinator with the FBI San Francisco field office. Dr Nanton is a forensic psychiatry expert witness at Park Dietz & Associates.