Family Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry Topics Highlighted at Annual Conference

CONFERENCE SPOTLIGHT

The Spotlight series highlights speakers at the Family Medicine Experience 2024 (FMX 2024), hosted by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Name

Ecler Jaqua, MD, MBA, FAAFP, AGSF, FACLM, DipABOM, AAHIVS

Title

Associate Professor

Institution

Loma Linda University

Hometown

Pomona, CA

Tell us about yourself.

I am an associate professor of family medicine at Loma Linda University Health, specializing in family medicine and geriatrics. My work is driven by a passion for holistic and comprehensive care, ensuring the well-being of my patients across different stages of life. In addition to my clinical practice, I enjoy teaching and mentoring the next generation of physicians, and I have completed certifications in lifestyle medicine, obesity medicine, and HIV specialization. I am also actively involved in program leadership and quality improvement initiatives.

Can you please discuss some key take home points from your presentation at the FMX 2024 conference?

At the FMX conference, I presented on 2 key topics. First, I discussed the role of GLP-1 receptor agonists in managing obesity, emphasizing their ability to reduce appetite and achieve significant weight loss in patients with a body mass index greater than or equal to 30 or greater than or equal to 27 with comorbidities like type 2 diabetes. I also covered protocols for initiating treatment and managing adverse effects. In my second topic, I compared cognitive screening tools, highlighting the Confusion Assessment Method as the best tool for diagnosing delirium, while the Geriatric Depression Scale is highly sensitive for detecting depression in older adults.

Do you have any suggestions for improving the integration between family medicine and psychiatry to enhance patient care?

Improving integration between family medicine and psychiatry can be achieved by fostering collaborative care models where mental health professionals work closely with family physicians to address both physical and mental health needs. Regular interdisciplinary case reviews, shared care plans, and streamlined referral processes can enhance patient outcomes, ensuring timely and holistic treatment for conditions like depression, anxiety, and chronic illnesses with mental health components. Additionally, training family physicians in primary care psychiatry can help bridge the gap in access to mental health services.

What do you believe to be some factors that prevent patients from seeking help at times from a psychiatrist? Any suggestions for improvement?

Patients may avoid seeking help from a psychiatrist due to stigma surrounding mental health, fear of being judged, or a lack of understanding about psychiatric care. Limited access to services and financial concerns can also be barriers. To improve this, increasing mental health education, normalizing conversations about mental health in primary care settings, and integrating behavioral health services within family medicine can help reduce stigma and improve access to psychiatric care.

How do you deal with patient compliance and managing adverse effects from various psychiatric medications?

Managing patient compliance and adverse effects from psychiatric medications involves open communication, educating patients about potential adverse effects, and setting realistic expectations about treatment outcomes. I regularly assess patients for tolerance and adherence, adjusting medications as needed to minimize side effects while maintaining effectiveness. Collaborative decision-making, involving patients in their treatment plans, also helps improve compliance and addresses any concerns early on.

What advice about patient care would you like to share with your medical colleagues in psychiatry?

For my colleagues in psychiatry, I would emphasize the importance of maintaining a patient-centered approach by fostering trust and open dialogue. Collaborating with other health care providers, particularly in primary care, can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the patient’s overall well-being, improving outcomes.

Any words of wisdom or favorite quotes?

One of my favorite quotes is: "The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease." – William Osler.

Another quote I value is, "People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care." – Theodore Roosevelt. This serves as a reminder that compassion and empathy are foundational in building strong patient relationships and delivering effective care.

Dr Khan, the interviewer in this series, is a medical graduate based in Chicago. She has always had a keen interest in behavioral health and mind-body wellness. Over the years, she has served as a radio show host and producer to promote mental health and wellbeing.