Fictional Portrayals of Mental Illness: Impact on Stigma

Conferences|APA

Check out this session at the APA 2023 Annual Meeting in San Francisco!

Susan Hatters-Friedman, MD, shares a preview of her sessions for the APA 2023 Annual Meeting in San Francisco.

-Not Just Hannibal Lecter: Psychiatric Representations in Crime Fiction and Stigmatization

Saturday, May 20, 2023 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT

Room 310/311

-Understanding Munchausen’s by Proxy or Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another: Child Abuse by Another Name

Saturday, May 20, 2023 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM PDT

Room 201

-Cult Leaders: The Fine Line Between Mental Illness and Opportunism

Sunday, May 21, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

Room 159

-Deconstructing the Missing White Woman Syndrome: Intimate Partner Crime and Racial Bias in Media Portrayals of Missing Persons Cases

Monday, May 22, 2023 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT

Room 304

Dr Hatters-Friedman is the Phillip J. Resnick Professor of Forensic Psychiatry; a professor of psychiatry, reproductive biology, and pediatrics; and an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Related Videos
Related Content

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.