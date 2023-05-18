Fictional Portrayals of Mental Illness: Impact on Stigma

Check out this session at the APA 2023 Annual Meeting in San Francisco!
Susan Hatters-Friedman, MD, shares a preview of her sessions for the APA 2023 Annual Meeting in San Francisco.
-Not Just Hannibal Lecter: Psychiatric Representations in Crime Fiction and Stigmatization
Saturday, May 20, 2023 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT
Room 310/311
-Understanding Munchausen’s by Proxy or Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another: Child Abuse by Another Name
Saturday, May 20, 2023 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM PDT
Room 201
-Cult Leaders: The Fine Line Between Mental Illness and Opportunism
Sunday, May 21, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM PDT
Room 159
-Deconstructing the Missing White Woman Syndrome: Intimate Partner Crime and Racial Bias in Media Portrayals of Missing Persons Cases
Monday, May 22, 2023 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT
Room 304
Dr Hatters-Friedman is the Phillip J. Resnick Professor of Forensic Psychiatry; a professor of psychiatry, reproductive biology, and pediatrics; and an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.