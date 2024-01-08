Golden Gates: A Resolution for Psychological and Physical Suicide Safety Nets

Luciano Mortula-LGM/AdobeStock

Years ago, I had a colleague and his wife whose son—their only child—died by suicide, jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, the parents joined many others in advocating for some sort of safety barrier to prevent jumping into the water to die or be severely injured. One of the major obstacles was apparently not to block the beautiful sight of the bridge as it was, even though about 2000 individuals had died by jumping since 1937.

Finally, after 2 decades, nets were installed last Wednesday on both sides of the bridge. The barriers are already working.

When we see suicidal patients, we must help install psychological barriers. Usually, we are successful.

Physical and psychological barriers can supplant each other. Most survivors of such bridge jumping attempts will not try again because stopping easy access to lethal means is crucial for prevention.

That brings us to gun safety, where deaths by suicide are so much more common. Since the National Rifle Association leader has resigned with a pending corruption trial, perhaps now is the opportune time for a psychiatric resolution in 2024 to push even harder for gun barriers.

