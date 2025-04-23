News

Video

Easy Steps to Help Reduce Physician Suicide

Author(s):

Hirsh Makhija, MS

Here are 3 simple steps to help reduce physician suicide.

In the study “National Incidents of Physician Suicide and Associated Features,” investigators found that female physicians have a 53% higher risk of suicide than women in the general population. Hirsh Makhija, MS, who was a volunteer in this study, discusses what kind of reforms are needed to reduce this suicide rate. He shared 3 recommendations that can apply to everyone:

  1. Don't ask obtrusive questions that could affect mental health.
  2. Advocate for increased anti-stigma training to protect the workforce.
  3. Participate in workplace well-being initiatives, including accessing anonymous peer resources if they are available.

Mr Makhija is a postgraduate researcher at the UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry.

Related Videos
suicide
sad female doctor
Fizkes/AdobeStock
Thomas/AdobeStock
988
suicide prevention
Related Content
dying
April 23rd 2025

Assisted Suicide Should Not Be Provided by Physicians: A Response to H. Steven Moffic, MD

Mark S. Komrad, MD, DFAPA
Preventing Suicide in the Age of COVID-19
November 4th 2020

Preventing Suicide in the Age of COVID-19

Christine Yu Moutier, MD
self harm
April 17th 2025

The Lancet Commission Tackles Self-Harm

Sehba Husain-Krautter MD, PhD Jacob M. Appel, MD, JD, MPH
Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion
June 29th 2018

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

Mark S. Komrad, MD, DFAPA
Ronstik/AdobeStock
March 7th 2025

The Week in Review: March 3-7

Megan McSweeney
Svitlana/AdobeStock
March 5th 2025

Veteran Suicide Risk Evaluations: Key Insights From the VHA’s Comprehensive Evaluations

Megan McSweeney
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.