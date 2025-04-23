Easy Steps to Help Reduce Physician Suicide

In the study “National Incidents of Physician Suicide and Associated Features,” investigators found that female physicians have a 53% higher risk of suicide than women in the general population. Hirsh Makhija, MS, who was a volunteer in this study, discusses what kind of reforms are needed to reduce this suicide rate. He shared 3 recommendations that can apply to everyone:

Don't ask obtrusive questions that could affect mental health. Advocate for increased anti-stigma training to protect the workforce. Participate in workplace well-being initiatives, including accessing anonymous peer resources if they are available.

Mr Makhija is a postgraduate researcher at the UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry.