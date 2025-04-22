News

Video

Physicians as Humans First: Helping Prevent Physician Suicide

Author(s):

Hirsh Makhija, MS

Physicians are less likely to get treatment for physical and mental issues, which may be driving higher rates of suicide.

In a recent cohort study, female physicians had a significantly higher suicide incidence per 100 000 person-years than the female general population in 2017 and 2019, with overall higher 2017 to 2021 suicide incidence. Hirsh Makhija, MS, who was a volunteer in the study, discusses mitigating risk of suicide while still ensuring adequate treatment for other comorbid conditions.

One of the major findings was that physicians dying by suicide were older, and thus had more physical health problems, such as diabetes or cardiovascular issues. Additionally, physicians have increased access to opiates and potentially lethal drugs, which need to be monitored.

"Physicians are human," said Makhija. "They are not immune to illnesss. High rates of burnout, high rates of depression, high rates of physical health issues are common. Unfortunately, physicians are less likely to get treatment for all of these condition."

Makhija recommends peer-to-peer support to help prevent suicide and other issues.

Mr Makhija is a postgraduate researcher at the UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry.

Related Videos
sad female doctor
Fizkes/AdobeStock
Thomas/AdobeStock
988
suicide prevention
Related Content
clinician suicide
April 21st 2025

"You Need to Help Yourself Before Helping Patients": Reducing Physician Suicide

Hirsh Makhija, MS
Preventing Suicide in the Age of COVID-19
November 4th 2020

Preventing Suicide in the Age of COVID-19

Christine Yu Moutier, MD
benzodiazepine
April 16th 2025

Benzodiazepine Discontinuation Associated With Increased Mortality in Patients on Stable, Long-Term Benzodiazepines

Geena Sutherland, MD Nancy Kartiko, MD Haley Schuster, MD Mark Mullen, MD Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP
Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion
June 29th 2018

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

Mark S. Komrad, MD, DFAPA
Svitlana/AdobeStock
March 5th 2025

Veteran Suicide Risk Evaluations: Key Insights From the VHA’s Comprehensive Evaluations

Megan McSweeney
Katakari/AdobeStock
March 4th 2025

New Study Finds Female Physicians are at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Female General Population

Megan McSweeney
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.