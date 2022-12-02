Hooked on Hype? A Critical Examination of Recent Anti-Antidepressant Reporting

COMMENTARY

Regular reports are published in the lay media regarding the alleged lack of efficacy of antidepressants. This time, it was Newsweek’s turn, with Adam Piore1 highlighting, amongst other reports, a new analysis by Stone et al,2 in which it was found that antidepressants work better than placebo only 15% of the time.

As usual in this type of reporting, “critical” voices are heard mostly unopposed, and little room is made for actual evidence-based interpretation of the data presented. In this article, I will review some of the claims made, provide evidence that the statistic 15% is most likely an underestimation of real-world antidepressant effects, and cast doubt on some other claims made about the (lack of) efficacy of antidepressants.

No Stone Unturned

In their analysis, Stone et al included all antidepressants and possible age groups. Thus, their estimate represents the average effects across all antidepressant trials submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but not necessarily one of the average antidepressants used. The 5 worst drugs, according to their analysis, are very rarely used for depression. Thus, the much more commonly used SSRIs outscore the least efficacious antidepressant, dothiepine, by a considerable margin. Further, antidepressants are probably less effective in treating depression in children and adolescents than in adults.3 However, they are also much less prescribed in the younger population, but the researchers did not account for that.

The main outcome measure in the Stone et al analysis is the sum score of the 17 items of the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS-17-sum). The use of this measure has been widely criticized for many reasons: it lacks one-dimensionality,4 it might reflect factors other than depressive symptoms,4 and the majority of the measured symptoms are not present in many individuals with depression.5 Drug-placebo differences were found to be substantially larger when the sum score of 6 core depressive symptoms included in the unidimensional HDRS-6 scale were used.5,6 It was also found that drug-placebo differences for this subscale are similar in those with severe and nonsevere depression,7 although the Newsweek article made a contrary claim against antidepressants.

HDRS items not included in the HDRS-6 are prone to pick up adverse effects from treatment, thus further diminishing apparent drug-placebo differences as measured using HDRS-17 sum score.8 Although adverse effects are certainly important to consider, including them in an efficacy measure is unreliable; for example, this measure is unable to distinguish between a treatment with low efficacy but no adverse effects and a highly effective treatment with more adverse effects.

Dosing and Other Issues

Dosing is also an important issue. Drug-placebo differences are about twice as large at doses above the common starting one for the most frequently prescribed SSRIs compared.9 Yet, in the Stone et al analysis, all possible doses were included, including those shown to not be significantly more effective than placebo. In a recent publication,6 for example, a 22.3% drug-placebo difference was found for optimal SSRI doses in adults when using response (50% score reduction from baseline) on the HDRS-6 sum score as outcome measure; however, this number is more likely an underestimation than an overestimation.

Other issues in clinical trials include difficulties in finding drug-placebo separation, noncompliance to randomized drugs,10 high drop-out rates,11 patient recruitment difficulties,12 and substantial placebo response rates.13 Further difficulties are presented by the diagnosis itself, major depressive disorder being a multi-faceted, highly heterogenous disorder with low diagnostic reliability.14 Thus, it is unreasonable to expect substantial response and remission rates for any treatment for depression. Additionally, using strictly regulated trial protocols disallowing many concurrent treatments also impacts response and remission rates.

Although only company-sponsored trials were analyzed in most papers cited here, as well as in the Stone et al paper, unsponsored trials were found to show about 50% higher drug-placebo differences.15 It is possible that the studied populations in the latter more accurately reflect patients receiving treatment in clinical practice. This is another issue not reflected in most critical opinions about antidepressants, where it is instead stressed that trials are funded by pharmaceutical companies, with the results thus being inflated and untrustworthy.

Psychotherapy

Another treatment highlighted in the Newsweek article is psychotherapy, which is heralded as safer and more effective than antidepressants. Since safety data are very rarely collected in psychotherapy trials, comparisons in this regard are thus impossible. Also, neither the assumption of better efficacy holds true. In those few trials in which psychotherapy is compared to pill placebo, there is a difference of about 0.25 standardized mean differences (SMD),16 effects similar to the average antidepressant. However, every one of those trials was unblinded, as the patient was certainly able to distinguish psychotherapy from pills. This fact is entirely overlooked by Irving Kirsch, PhD, associate director of the Program in Placebo Studies and lecturer in medicine at the Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and others when interviewed by Newsweek. (This is ironic, considering that he used the possibility of unblinding in antidepressant trials, which evidence shows is a nonissue,17 as an argument to dismiss the similar differences between antidepressants and placebo.18)

Discussing the 15%

Understandably, the first author of the Stone et al paper—Marc B. Stone, MD, of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, US Food and Drug Administration—declined to comment in the Newsweek article, perhaps because media discussion lies beyond the obligations of FDA employees. My personal primary take-away point from this analysis is not the 15% number itself, but the finding of a subgroup of patients with depression responding uniquely to antidepressants but not to placebo. Previously, other authors including Kirsch attempted to dismiss the average drug-placebo difference as being smaller than a “minimum clinically important difference,” assuming that the average difference is what is being experienced by all patients who are treated with antidepressants. It was, however, pointed out that their suggested “minimal difference” instead corresponds to the maximum achievable effect in this type of trial, and that the average difference does not reflect a general effect, but a higher likelihood of lower depression scores in the drug-treatment group.13