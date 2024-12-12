Commentary

Article

Ibogaine Found to Reduce Mood Disorder and PTSD Symptoms, Consumption of Alcohol in Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

Author(s):

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH,Jason Tucciarone, MD, PhD

How can Ibogaine help patients with Alcohol Use Disorder, specifically in veterans?

At the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, Jason Tucchiarone, MD, PhD, and Jennifer Lissemore discussed the findings of a study that observed the impact Ibogaine had on patients with mood disorder and PTSD.

Tucciarone said of the 30 participants, 15 had been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder. It was found in the study that those with alcohol use disorder had a dramatic reduction in alcohol consumption.

The single-dose treatment was administered at a treatment facility in Mexico.

None of the patients involved in the study experienced adverse effects.

Dr Tucciarone is an Assistant Professor with Stanford School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr Jennifer Lissemore is a postdoctoral scholar in Clinical Neuroscience at Stanford University.

