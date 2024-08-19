Increasing Our Knowledge of Addiction and Substance Use Disorders

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 41, Issue 8

Learn more about cannabis use and social media addiction in this month's Special Report!

addiction

SPECIAL REPORT: ADDICTION

It is my pleasure to present to you our Special Report on addiction and substance use disorders (SUDs). Many are increasingly aware of the opioid epidemic and the steadily rising rates of overdose deaths. However, addictive disorders and SUDs are nothing new to medical practice, especially in the field of psychiatry.

Our patients may present with a primary diagnosis of SUD but many times—and more often than not—will not openly share the extent of their use. Denial and stigma are on the forefront. As clinicians, we all are aware of the challenges of accurate diagnosis and effective treatment when other substances are on board. Partially addressed problems usually end up with partial or ineffective outcomes, and sometimes unwanted negative outcomes. We can always increase our knowledge regarding SUDs, clinical impacts, and potential differential diagnoses to be able to compose better treatment plans for our patients. It also falls on our shoulders to educate our patients regarding outcomes of SUDs or addictive behaviors.

In this issue, we have 2 articles intended to expand your understanding and provide guidance on how to manage addiction in all its forms.

The first article focuses on the effects of cannabis use in teens, along with potential outcomes and contribution to psychosis. It is important for clinicians to remain hypervigilant about the effects of cannabis when it comes to initial psychiatric symptoms. With legalization of cannabis for recreational use in many states and the public perception that cannabis is safer than tobacco, we are going to see more cases like the one presented in the article.

The second article is highly relevant to today’s society, with social media becoming increasingly prevalent. When is use considered casual vs problematic? This article reviews the neuronal pathways and will give readers insight into how the internet/social media can become problematic. This will help us better understand process addictions such as gambling, sex, and pornography addiction.

I hope you all enjoy this Psychiatric Times Special Report.

Dr Rafeyan is chief medical officer of the Gateway Foundation; an assistant professor of psychiatry at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois; and the Psychiatric Times substance use section editor.

Articles in this issue
social media
Social Media and Substance Use: What Clinicians Need to Know
addiction
Increasing Our Knowledge of Addiction and Substance Use Disorders
social anxiety disorder
The Hidden Suffering of Social Anxiety Disorder
psychosis
The Safety of Psychostimulants or Atomoxetine for Patients With Psychotic Disorders
antidepressants
Antidepressants Prescribed in the US Ranked on 3 Safety Indices
sad child
Tango Without Touching: Defusing Pediatric PTSD in the Emergency Department
brain injury
Suicide Risk After Brain Injury
psychiatry
We’ve Only Just Begun…
summertime sadness
Summertime Sadness
gavel
Outpatient Civil Commitment: A Look at Maryland’s New Legislation
pregnant
The Perinatal Mental Health Crisis
