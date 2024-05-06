CONFERENCE REPORTER

“As we integrate artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots into our daily lives and industries, we must navigate the fine line between leveraging their capabilities and understanding their limitations.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Steven E. Hyler, MD, professor emeritus of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Beyond the Couch: AI Chatbots as Emerging Tools in Psychiatry,” his upcoming course at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the course, Hyler and colleagues will discuss AI—its features and capabilities, its challenges and limitations, and its potential to shape the future of psychiatric care. Hyler will focus on chatbots in his section of the course titled “Making Sense of Chatbots.”

Hyler and colleagues will present “Beyond the Couch: AI Chatbots as Emerging Tools in Psychiatry” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Tuesday, May 7, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held at Broadway North, Marriott Marquis.

Interested in learning more—or writing—about AI and the future of psychiatry? Hyler manages a regular column in Psychiatric Times called “Chatbot Corner.” Submit your abstracts articles, comments, and letters about AI in psychiatry and other digital therapeutics for “Chatbot Corner” by writing to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.