Managing Medication Side Effects: What to Share With Your Patients

CONFERENCE REPORTER

At the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Psychiatric Times sat down with Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, to discuss important topics in psychopharmacology, such as how to address and manage medication side effects. Crown's top recommendation: just talk to your patient.

"At every visit, I ask my patients, 'How do you feel your medications are working for you? Are you having any problems with being able to tolerate them? Are they causing anything unwanted?'" shared Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.