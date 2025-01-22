News

Article

Managing Medication Side Effects: What to Share With Your Patients

Author(s):

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Open communication with patients is crucial for managing medication side effects in psychopharmacology.
  • Regularly asking patients about their medication experiences helps identify tolerance issues and unwanted effects.
SHOW MORE

Here's how to address medication side effects with patients.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

At the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Psychiatric Times sat down with Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, to discuss important topics in psychopharmacology, such as how to address and manage medication side effects. Crown's top recommendation: just talk to your patient.

"At every visit, I ask my patients, 'How do you feel your medications are working for you? Are you having any problems with being able to tolerate them? Are they causing anything unwanted?'" shared Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
covid
January 21st 2025

COVID-19: The Advent of Virtual Psychiatry

John J. Miller, MD
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
April 9th 2022

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
ADHD
January 21st 2025

Factors When Choosing an ADHD Treatment

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Four Myths About Lamotrigine
August 3rd 2021

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
covid-19
January 20th 2025

Research on Pause: COVID-19's Impact on Drug Development

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
ADHD
January 20th 2025

Gauging ADHD Treatment Success: Improvement in Quality of Life

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.