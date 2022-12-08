Medical Aid in Dying Is not a Hypothetical “Slippery Slope,” but a Clear and Present Danger

FROM OUR READERS

This article is in response to the series, “The Case for Medical Aid in Dying” by Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD.

From the very beginning of the assisted suicide debate, the elephant in the room has always been the so-called “disabled community,” because this very diverse group contains large numbers of individuals who would logically be eligible for medical aid in dying (MAID); who have followed the question closely; who understand first-hand the reality of medical suffering; and who are, in an overwhelming majority, opposed to the legalization of assisted death.

Quite simply: No one has been able to explain why a special exception to the protections of the criminal code should be made for individuals who want no such thing.

I use the word “protections” because that is what the homicide prohibitions really are (or rather were): no individual might be killed or assisted to kill themselves by another, and no individual might suffer from another’s suicidal suggestion. Removing those protections for any specific group is like removing the life-preserver from selected boating enthusiasts. Their lives become more dangerous.

Now it is possible that a special and dangerous accommodation be made for individuals who understand the risk and claim it as a lucid privilege. However, in the present case, this also involves imposing that same risk, upon a much larger number of individuals against their will. Clearly, this is an important contradiction that should be taken seriously. But nothing of the sort has been done.

To blithely claim that there can be effective safeguards is simply ridiculous. The life-preserver is the boater's “safeguard.” And that is what has been removed.