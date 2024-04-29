Meet Us at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting!

If you are attending the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times!

You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

If there's any sessions/posters you think we should pay attention to, feel free to email us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

Be sure to stay up to date on all our latest conference coverage via eNewsletter. Subscribe here!