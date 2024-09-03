Mental Health of Fathers in the Perinatal and Postpartum Periods

Blog
Article

Fathers have to make psychological adjustments during their partner's pregnancy and during the first year with the baby. What does a meta-analysis tell us of their mental state?

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, explores a meta-analysis on father mental health. How are men impacted psychologically by their partner's pregnancy and the presence of a new baby? With men's reluctance to seek help and societal pressure to keep quiet about their emotional state, how can we best help men experiencing postpartum depression?

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.

Recent Videos
MLK
Judaism
writing
Postpartum depression and major depressive disorder in pregnant and postpartum women are severely underdiagnosed and undertreated. How can we more effectively help this patient population?
Related Content
The Nursery by Szilvia Molnar

The Nursery: A Raw Portrait of Intrusive Thoughts and New Motherhood

Susan Hatters Friedman, MD, MSt;Nina Ross, MD
August 22nd 2024
Article
cannabis

Not Your Average Hazard: Cannabis Use, Psychosis, and the Youthful Brain

Nancy Shenoi, MD;Richa Vijayvargiya, MD
August 21st 2024
Article
sad child

Tango Without Touching: Defusing Pediatric PTSD in the Emergency Department

Obhijit D. Hazarika, MD;Ryan J. Herringa, MD, PhD
August 12th 2024
Article
drag

Stress and Substance Use Among Drag Performers

Mirza U. Baig, BS;Coreen Domingo, DrPH, MSW;Thomas R. Kosten, MD
August 9th 2024
Article
Brook Choulet, MD

The Novel Executive Mind Health Assessment

Brook Choulet, MD
August 7th 2024
Article
pregnant

The Perinatal Mental Health Crisis

Martha Zimmermann, PhD;Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, BS;Jessica Gaulton, MD, MPH;Nancy Byatt, DO, MS, MBA, DFAPA, FACLP
August 5th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.