Mental Health of Fathers in the Perinatal and Postpartum Periods

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, explores a meta-analysis on father mental health. How are men impacted psychologically by their partner's pregnancy and the presence of a new baby? With men's reluctance to seek help and societal pressure to keep quiet about their emotional state, how can we best help men experiencing postpartum depression?

