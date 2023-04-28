NDA Approved for Long-Acting Injectable for Schizophrenia and Bipolar I

MohamadFaizal/AdobeStock

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for aripiprazole (Abilify Asimtufii) 2-month, ready-to-use, extended-release injectable for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults or for maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults. This is the first 2-month LAI antipsychotic indicated for both the treatment of schizophrenia and the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder in the United States.1,2

“We are pleased to offer this new treatment option for people living with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder,” said John Kraus, MD, PhD, chief medical officer and executive vice president at Otsuka.

One dose of this long-acting injectable provides 2 months of sustained therapeutic concentrations. Doses are provided in a single-chamber, prefilled syringe of either 960 mg or 720 mg, and are administered by a health care professional via gluteal muscle intramuscular injection. Concentrations of aripiprazole were investigated in a 32-week, open-label, multiple-dose, randomized, parallel-arm, multicenter study (N=266) in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

“This approval is important news for patients, families, and health care providers. We hope that the use of Abilify Asimtufii in treatment plans will have a positive impact on those living with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder,” said Johan Luthman, executive vice president at Lundbeck. “We are grateful to the patients and researchers who made this major milestone possible.”

