News

Article

New Phase 1 Data on DLX-001 for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Author(s):

Aaron Koenig, MD
Conferences|ACNP

Key Takeaways

  • DLX-001 showed a generally safe and well-tolerated profile in a phase 1 study with 106 healthy volunteers.
  • No psychotomimetic, hallucinatory, or dissociative effects were observed, differentiating DLX-001 from classic psychedelics.
SHOW MORE

DLX-001 is a novel neuroplastogen under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Learn more about the latest phase 1 data here.

Aaron Koenig, MD, the chief medical officer of Delix Therapeutics, shares more on phase 1 results for DLX-001, a novel neuroplastogen under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. These results were originally shared at the 2024 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

This phase 1, 3-part study enrolled 106 healthy volunteers with the primary objectives of assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic markers.

DLX-001 was associated with a generally safe, well-tolerated profile in healthy volunteers who received at least 1 dose of the treatment. Additionally, there was no evidence of psychotomimetic, hallucinatory, or dissociative effects, which are often seen in classic psychedelic treatments, at any dose level. Lastly, there were some effects in the brain that may hold promise for future studies of patients with depression.

Dr Koenig currently serves as chief medical officer for Delix Therapeutics, is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and retains active board certification in adult and geriatric psychiatry.

Related Videos
ADHD
depression
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
Related Content
Alzheimer
January 14th 2025

FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to pTau 217 Blood Test for Alzheimer Disease

Leah Kuntz
Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania
October 7th 2021

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
Major Depressive Disorder Research Roundup
January 10th 2025

Major Depressive Disorder Research Roundup

Megan McSweeney
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
brain
January 8th 2025

LB-102 for Schizophrenia Sees Positive Phase 2 Topline Results

Leah Kuntz
depression
January 2nd 2025

Navacaprant for Major Depressive Disorder Fails in Late-Stage Study

Leah Kuntz
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.