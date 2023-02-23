New Tool for Assessing the Impact of Tardive Dyskinesia

Uladzislau/AdobeStock

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the print publication of the IMPACT-TD Scale—described as an easy-to-use, standardized, and clinician-rated assessment intended to assist health care providers in determining the impact of tardive dyskinesia (TD) on patient daily functioning.

IMPACT-TD categorizes TD symptoms into multiple functional domains: social, psychological/psychiatric, physical, and vocational/educational/recreational. The scale can collect insights from not only patients but also family members, caregivers, and providers. This can help encourage productive dialogue and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of TD.

“Three out of four people who have TD say it severely impacts how they function, feel, and interact with others. Yet, current clinical evaluation practices focus mainly on the severity of TD movements,” said Richard Jackson, MD, assistant clinical adjunct professor at the University of Michigan School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and lead author of the consensus statement. “Access to a standardized scale may provide a more thorough picture of a patient’s condition, helping to accurately monitor disease progression and potentially improve overall TD management and care.”

The IMPACT-TD Scale consensus statement was published online in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in November 2022 and is now in print.

“Partnering with clinicians to evolve the treatment of TD remains a top priority for us,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, executive vice president of R&D and chief medical officer at Teva. “That’s why, along with our recent accomplishment of bringing a new treatment option to the community, we continue to support initiatives like this to advance care beyond therapies alone.”

Reference

