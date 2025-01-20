Optimize, Augment, or Switch: Best Practices for Prescribing ADHD Medication

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shares his thoughts on the best time to switch attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications and psychiatric treatments in general at Real Psychiatry in Scottsdale, AZ.

"If a patient is not demonstrating adequate response to a medication, it is our duty as a provider to be the adult in the room and say 'We need to move on,' even if it is scary or uncomfortable," said Asbach.

With a lack of response, it may be time to (1) optimize the dose, (2) augment treatment, or (3) switch altogether.

"I think there's such a problem with polypharmacy in ADHD and also more broadly in psychiatry," shared Asbach. "A big part of that is people just being hesitant to move away from something even if the response is less than ideal."

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.