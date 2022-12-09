Physicians and Friends Find Healing and Purpose in The Ride for Mental Health

In 2017, when New York City attorney and avid cyclist Mac Dorris founded The Ride for Mental Health in New Paltz, New York, it was a way to find hope, healing, and purpose after the sudden and tragic loss of his son, Eric.

At this year’s event in June, 464 riders, along with sponsors, volunteers, and virtual participants from around the world, helped push the total amount raised for mental health services over 6 years to more than $1 million.

The Ride for Mental Health delivered a check this year for $235,000—its largest so far—to McLean Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School and the nation’s No. 1-rated psychiatric hospital.

In 5 years, the event has emerged as the premier cycling fundraiser in the United States exclusively benefiting mental health. Staged in New York’s picturesque Hudson Valley, the weekend ride is like an annual homecoming for a growing community of kindred spirits, many of whom have inspiring and moving stories. Among them once again this year were Drs. Justine Kent and Danielle Coppola. The 2 friends, former colleagues, and fellow physicians each have deeply personal motivations for participating.

Psychiatrist Justine Kent, MD, of Skillman, New Jersey, is the sister-in-law of event founder Mac Dorris. Her nephew, Eric, suffered from BPD and other disorders and died at 21 years old from an accidental overdose while an outpatient at McLean. For her brother-in-law Mac, The Ride helped to light a path forward out of profound grief.

Kent works in clinical development for Merck, helping to bring drug therapies to market for the treatment of specific psychiatric disorders, and has been volunteering at The Ride since the inaugural event. She was joined this year by family members from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington.