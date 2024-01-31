Poll: Are You Surprised by the Discontinuation of Aducanumab?

Biogen announced its decision to discontinue all development and sales of aducanumab (Aduhelm) for Alzheimer disease. Is this surprising?

Over 2 years since its accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, Biogen has officially announced its decision to discontinue all development and sales of aducanumab (Aduhelm) for Alzheimer disease (AD). You can read about the discontinuation here.

Aducanumab, an amyloid-β–directed antibody indicated to treat mild AD, was the first drug on the market that targeted the underlying disease pathophysiology rather than symptoms. While a treatment for AD is greatly needed, and the patient groups applauded aducanumab's accelerated approval in 2021, aducanumab struggled, especially in comparison with lecanemab (Leqembi).

Are you surprised by the discontinuation of aducanumab?

If you are interested in sharing more of your thoughts on this discontinuation, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

