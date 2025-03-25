Poll: Is Psychiatry Doing Enough to Address Federal Doubt of the Field?

In a large joint statement, leading psychiatric organizations addressed Executive Order 14212, which called for an assessment of the risks associated with psychotropic medications, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and stimulants. The statement pushed back against concerns that could lead to misinformation and reduced access to evidence-based treatments.

