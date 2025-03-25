Poll

Poll: Is Psychiatry Doing Enough to Address Federal Doubt of the Field?

Psychiatric Times Editors

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatric organizations addressed Executive Order 14212, focusing on the risks of psychotropic medications like SSRIs and antipsychotics.
  • The statement emphasized the need to counter misinformation and maintain access to evidence-based treatments.
We want to hear from you: what else can psychiatry do to address federal doubt?

In a large joint statement, leading psychiatric organizations addressed Executive Order 14212, which called for an assessment of the risks associated with psychotropic medications, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and stimulants. The statement pushed back against concerns that could lead to misinformation and reduced access to evidence-based treatments.

In your opinion, is psychiatry doing enough to address federal doubt of the field?

Yes
No
I'm not sure

If you think psychiatry needs to be doing more to address these doubts, what actions should mental health clinicians take? Share with us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

