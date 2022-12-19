Positive Phase III Study Results Reported for Bipolar I Disorder Treatment in Adults

A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt iloperidone tablets has reported positive results for the treatment of acute manic and mixed episodes related to bipolar I disorder in adults.

Fanapt, a novel atypical antipsychotic that is already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults, is being investigated by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc in clinical study VP-VYV-683-3201. In the Phase III study, 400 volunteers with a history of bipolar disorder who were experiencing an episode of mania were randomized to receive either Fanapt or placebo in a ratio of 1:1.1

Upon assessing the treatment over 4 weeks using the Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS), the investigators found at the primary endpoint of Week 4 that the participants who received Fanapt demonstrated a statistically significant greater improvement than the participants who were treated with placebo (p=0.000008).1

This improvement began showing statistical significance in the week 2 assessment, with other outcomes including Clinician Global Impression of Change (CGI-C) and Clinician Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) also showing statistical significance at p=0.0002 and p=0.0005, respectively.1