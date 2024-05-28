Poster Preview: ASCP 2024

science thodonal_AdobeStock

The 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting starts today in Miami, Florida. Here is a preview of just a few of the posters to be presented at the meeting over the next couple of days.

W17: “Effects of AXS-05 (Dextromethorphan-Bupropion) in Improving Anhedonia and Interest-Activity Symptoms of MDD and the Associated Improvements in Functional Impairment” (McIntyre RS, Parikh S, Jain R, et al)

This poster will share the findings from research that aimed to investigate the impact of AXS-05 (45-mg dextromethorphan/105-mg bupropion) on reducing anhedonia and enhancing interest-activity symptoms in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), and to explore the relationship between changes in anhedonia and improvements in functional impairment among patients treated with AXS-05.

Presenter: Sagar Parikh, FRCPC, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

11:15 AM to 1:00 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

W45: “TSND-201 (Methylone) for the Treatment for PTSD: Improvement in Sleep-Related Outcomes from the Open-Label Portion of the IMPACT-1 Study” (Jones A, Warner-Schmidt J, Kwak H, et al)

This poster will share the results of Part A of the IMPACT-1 study, which analyzed the efficacy of TSND-201 (methylone) for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the effects of this treatment on sleep outcomes in patients with PTSD.

Presenter: Amanda Jones, PharmD, of Transcend Therapeutics.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

11:15 AM to 1:00 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

W86: “Low Long-Term Risk of Eps with Muscarinic Agonist Karxt (Xanomeline and Trospium)” (Novak K, Watson C, Claxton A, et al)

This late-breaking poster will share new research describing the absence of a correlation between muscarinic antipsychotics (KarXT [xanomeline and trospium chloride]) and extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS), as well as assessing the incidence of EPS in patients with schizophrenia who have been treated with KarXT for up to 1 year.

Presenter: Carolyn Watson, PhD, of Karuna Therapeutics.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

11:15 AM to 1:00 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

T29: “Acceptability, Engagement, and Outcomes With Use of a Digital Therapeutic in Patients Living With Experiential Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia” (Hare BD, Snipes C, Ung E, et al)

This poster will discuss the results of a multi-center, exploratory, 7-week, single-arm study that aimed to explore the efficacy of CT-155—a prescription digital therapeutic currently in development—in the treatment of experiential negative symptoms (ENS) of schizophrenia.

Presenter: Brendan D. Hare, PhD, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals and Click Therapeutics (at the time of the presented study)

Thursday, May 30, 2024

12:30 PM to 2:15 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

T49: “Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Olanzapine/Samidorphan: Results of a 4-Year Open-Label Study:” (Ballon J, Kahn R, Arevalo C, et al)

This poster will describe the results from a phase 3, open-label extension study assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of olanzapine/samidorphan, and the effects of the treatment on the overall metabolic profile, in patients who completed the NCT02873208, NCT02669758, and NCT03187769 studies.

Presenter: Jacob Ballon, MD, MPH, of the Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

Thursday, May 30, 2024

12:30 PM to 2:15 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

T70: “A Phase Ib/II Multicenter, Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo Controlled, Ascending Dose Finding Study of BXCL501 in Agitation Associated with Dementia” (Risinger R, Rajachandran L, Robison H)

This poster will share the results of a study assessing the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of BXCL501, a sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine, and to determine the appropriate dosing of the treatment in elderly patients with dementia.

Presenter: Robert Risinger, MD, of Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Thursday, May 30, 2024

12:30 PM to 2:15 PM

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

