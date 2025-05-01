Potential Success With DBS: Reducing Stigma and Addressing Unmet Need

News
Neurosurgeon Brian Kopell, MD, discusses the potential of deep brain stimulation for treatment-resistant depression, aiming to reduce stigma and improve patient care.
If deep brain stimulation (DBS) is successful for patients with treatment-resistant depression, could this intervention change the practice of psychiatry?
"If we are successful with TRANSCEND, I think that the benefits are multiple," Brian H. Kopell, MD, told Psychiatric Times. Kopell team of experts from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has become the first in the United States to perform a DBS implantation procedure as part of the TRANSCEND trial, investigating this technology for treatment-resistant depression.
These benefits are:
"To have a therapeutic intervention that is firmly in the realm neurology will certainly challenge that dichotomy further," concluded Kopell.
Dr Kopell is a professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, Psychiatry, and Neuroscience. He serves as director of the Center for Neuromodulation and codirector of The Bonnie and Tom Strauss Center for Movement Disorders at the Mount Sinai Health System. He has pioneered the use of intraoperative imaging during deep brain stimulation.