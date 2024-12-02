News

Presenting Our December Theme: Year in Review

Leah Kuntz

  • Psychiatric Times invites clinicians to reflect on their year's learnings and share insights with peers, focusing on psychiatric practice advancements.
  • Contributions can include opinion pieces, case studies, or CME articles, promoting knowledge exchange among psychiatric professionals.
Do you want to be featured in our online series? Check out our December theme!

December Theme: Year in Review

This year, Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our December theme asks us to look back at this year with a clinical eye: What did you learn this year in your psychiatric practice? What do you want to share with your fellow clinicians? What populations are currently underserved and how can we help?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an opinion piece, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our December content series and potentially in a future print issue.

