Presenting Our July Theme: Geriatric Psychiatry

Leah Kuntz

  • The US population aged 65 and over grew nearly five times faster than the total population from 1920 to 2020, highlighting the need for geriatric mental health focus.
  • Geriatric psychiatry requires attention to medication management and integrative tools for healthy aging to address the needs of an aging population.
Explore essential insights and best practices in geriatric psychiatry in our July theme! Submit your insights, tips, and case studies centered on healthy aging for older adults.

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our July theme focuses on issues in geriatric psychiatry. According to the US Census Bureau, the US population aged 65 and over grew nearly 5 times faster than the total population over the 100 years from 1920 to 2020.1 With a quickly aging population, it is important to stay on top of issues in geriatric mental health. What are the best practices for medication management in older adults? What integrative tools can help with healthy aging? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our July content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Improving Sleep to Treat Resistant Depression in Older Adults

Evaluating Dispositional Capacity in Patients With Late-Life Hoarding Disorder

Treatment Options for the Management of Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia

Polypharmacy in Older Adults

Reference

1. Caplan Z U.S. older population grew from 2010 to 2020 at fastest rate since 1880 to 1890. US Census Bureau. May 25, 2023. Accessed June 30, 2025. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2023/05/2020-census-united-states-older-population-grew.html

