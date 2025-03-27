News

Video

Psychiatric Times: An Essential, Practical Publication for Clinicians

Author(s):

Gustavo Alva, MD, DFAPA

After 40 years, Psychiatric Times is still your go-to resource for all things psychiatry. Just ask our Mood Disorders Section Editor.

As part of our 40th anniversary, Psychiatric Times sat down to ask Gustavo Alva, MD, FAPA, our Mood Disorders Section Editor, why he considers us an essential publication for psychiatric clinicians.

"It instills practitioners with practical guidance, practical advice, and practical themes that are useful. That utility is really critical," said Alva.

Dr Alva is a board-certified psychiatrist, a paid consultant of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, and Lundbeck, and Mood Disorders Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.

