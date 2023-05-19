REMS for Psychiatric Medications: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Conferences|APA

Session at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting shares insights on REMS for psychiatric medications.

What do you need to know about REMS and how do they impact clinical care?

The drug safety program REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) was established by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent and monitor specific adverse events associated with a specific medication or a class of medications to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks associated with the medication(s). As a result, REMS requires additional measures and steps, which may impact access, safety, and clinician workload.

Catherine E. Cooke, PharmD, MS, and Megan Ehret, PharmD, MS, were part of an evaluation program to better understand the good, the bad, and the ugly in REMS for 3 psychiatric medications: esketamine, olanzapine pamoate, and clozapine. The results and clinical pearls from their focus groups of multidisciplinary health care providers and advocacy groups will be discussed in their upcoming session on World Schizophrenia Day at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco.1

Dr Cooke is a research associate professor in the Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research Department at the School of Pharmacy, University of Maryland. Dr Ehret is a professor in the Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research Department at the School of Pharmacy, University of Maryland. Their session will be held 8:00am to 9:30am PDT on March 24, 2023, at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting.

Are you attending the 2023 APA Annual Meeting? Share your favorite clinical pearls with us via PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Reference

1. Cooke CE, Ehret M, Love R. Evaluation of the REMs programs for psychiatric medications. 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting. San Francisco. May 24, 2023.

Related Videos
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”
Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life—it is important that we pay attention to it.
A new treatment in development is poised to be a game-changer for patients with postpartum depression.
An expert discusses the latest on EndeavorRx and more digital therapeutics for this patient population.
Related Content

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

April 9th 2022

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

August 3rd 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

April 9th 2022

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

August 3rd 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

April 9th 2022

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

August 3rd 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.