Research and Opportunities at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting

CONFERENCE REPORTER

In this Mental Health Minute, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, joins Psychiatric Times® live from the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting and shares her thoughts on ASCP, the meeting, and an upcoming panel presentation she is excited to attend.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania.

Note: The panel presentation referenced in this video is “Pseudospecific Versus Transdiagnostic Symptom Targeting in Pharmacotherapy Trials: Agitation, Attention, Anhedonia, and Mood Instability,” which takes place Thursday, May 30, at 2:15 PM EST. See a preview of the presentation by panel chair and co-presenter Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, here.

