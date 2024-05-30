Research and Opportunities at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting

News
Article

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, shares her thoughts on ASCP, the annual meeting, and more.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

In this Mental Health Minute, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, joins Psychiatric Times® live from the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting and shares her thoughts on ASCP, the meeting, and an upcoming panel presentation she is excited to attend.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania.

Note: The panel presentation referenced in this video is “Pseudospecific Versus Transdiagnostic Symptom Targeting in Pharmacotherapy Trials: Agitation, Attention, Anhedonia, and Mood Instability,” which takes place Thursday, May 30, at 2:15 PM EST. See a preview of the presentation by panel chair and co-presenter Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, here.

Follow the Psychiatric Times coverage of the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting, and stay up-to-date on news related to research on promising new interventions and developments in the treatment of a wide variety of psychiatric disorders, at psychiatrictimes.com.

Related Content
A poster presented at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting discusses the results of a systematic literature review.

Nonpharmacological Interventions for MDD and Their Effects on Neuroplasticity

Erin O'Brien
May 30th 2024
Article
Anita H. Clayton, MD, gives a preview of her upcoming poster presentation at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting.

Early Improvement of Symptoms in Bipolar 1 Depression

Anita H. Clayton, MD
May 30th 2024
Article
Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, gives a preview of his upcoming panel presentation at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting.

Pseudospecific and Transdiagnostic Symptom Targeting in Clinical Trials

Joseph F. Goldberg, MD
May 30th 2024
Article
Anita H. Clayton, MD, welcomes us all to the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting!

Exciting Possibilities at ASCP 2024

Anita H. Clayton, MD
May 29th 2024
Article
An analysis presented at the ASCP Annual Meeting explored the safety and tolerability of the treatment for alcohol and tobacco use disorders.

Efficacy of Semaglutide for the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders

Erin O'Brien
May 29th 2024
Article
A poster at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting shared data from 3 randomized clinical trials on the safety and tolerability of this treatment combination.

Efficacy of Brexpiprazole and Sertraline for the Treatment of PTSD

Erin O'Brien
May 29th 2024
Article
