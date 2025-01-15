Separating the Therapeutic From the Hallucinatory: A Look at a Novel Neuroplastogen for MDD

Aaron Koenig, MD, the chief medical officer of Delix Therapeutics, shares why we should be paying attention to the psychedelic revolution, including Delix's newest treatment under study.

There is significant unmet need for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), says Koenig. However, psychedelic or psychedelic adjacent drugs are difficult to study and to deliver in a real-world setting.

Is there a way to separate the neuroplasticity and therapeutic effects from the hallucinatory and dissociative effects of traditional psychedelics? Koenig believes the novel neuroplastogen, DLX-001, currently under study for patients with MDD, may do just this. The ultimate goal will be to administer DLX-001 on an outpatient basis, like many other antidepressant therapies.

Dr Koenig currently serves as chief medical officer for Delix Therapeutics, is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and retains active board certification in adult and geriatric psychiatry.