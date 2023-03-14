Sleep, Metabolic Issues, and Psychiatry

The value of a good night's sleep...

Susuan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, reviews the importance of sleep. The quantity, quality, and timing of sleep impact glycemic control; adults need 7 to 9 uniterrupted hours of sleep.

How much sleep are you getting?

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and Certified Peer Specialist. She has a unique perspective having lived with a mood disorder and bridges that space between provider and recipient of mental health services, which resonates with many people. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent books, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, include: Take Control of Your Depression: Strategies to help you feel better now (2018); Helping Others with Depression: Words to Say, Things to Do (2020); and Reconnecting after Isolation: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD and More (2022).

