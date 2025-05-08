News

Video

The Impact of Sleep Medications on Psychiatric Disorders

Author(s):

Sam A. Kashani, MD

Collaboration in sleep medicine can optimize treatment for conditions like narcolepsy, ADHD, and insomnia.

Psychiatrists and sleep physicians may be using the same medications to treat certain issues... so why not work together? Sam A. Kashani, a sleep physician, discusses the impact of sleep medication on psychiatric disorders and how the treatment team can best work together to improve outcomes.

As discussed in a previous video, collaboration between psychiatrists and sleep physicians helps improve "the whole picture" for the patient, especially since psychiatric and sleep clinicians have a lot of overlap in terms of prescribing pharmacologic treatments.

"Collaboration is everything, especially when it comes to prescribing medications," shared Kashani.

According to Kashani, narcolepsy is often underdiagnosed, as there is often a long delay from the onset of symptoms to the time of diagnosis. It is also mistaken for major depressive disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is therefore important for clinicians to tease out the disorders they are dealing with, which can be difficult.

"It's very common to have narcolepsy with comorbid ADHD or with comorbid mood disorders or anxiety," said Kashani. "Because there's so much overlap in the medications that are used for these specific entities, I just feel that collaboration is the first and foremost thing."

Dr Kashani is a board-certified sleep medicine physician who practices in Santa Monica, Porter Ranch, and Santa Clarita. He is currently president of the California Sleep Society and is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Related Videos
sleep
sleep
Chelsie Monroe, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, and Karl Doghramji, MD, FAASM, DFAPA
Chelsie Monroe, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, and Karl Doghramji, MD, FAASM, DFAPA
Chelsie Monroe, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, and Karl Doghramji, MD, FAASM, DFAPA
sleep
Related Content
older person sleep
April 3rd 2025

Improving Sleep to Treat Resistant Depression in Older Adults

Kenneth J. Bender, PharmD, MA
Implementing Effective Insomnia Management: Important Issues in Evaluation and Treatment
November 3rd 2012

Implementing Effective Insomnia Management: Important Issues in Evaluation and Treatment

David N. Neubauer, MD
narcolepsy
November 27th 2024

Narcolepsy Treatment AXS-12 Achieves Primary Endpoint in Long-Term Phase 3 Trial

Leah Kuntz
brain injury
November 25th 2024

Brain Injury Is a Chronic Health Condition

Brent Masel, MD
cognitive impairment
November 4th 2024

Addressing Sleep Disturbances Associated With Cognitive Impairment

Leah Kuntz
depressed sleep
September 6th 2024

Effects of Noninvasive Neurostimulation on Sleep Quality and Symptoms in Depression

Brian Miller, MD, PhD, MPH
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.