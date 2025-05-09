Evaluating Patients for Narcolepsy: An Expert's Tips

"I think that, more often, it's very likely that a patient with narcolepsy is going to, in their lifetime, see a psychiatrist before they see a sleep physician," said Sam A. Kashani, a sleep physician.

While patients may have psychiatric comorbidities associated with their narcolepsy, clinicians should pay extra close attention to the sleep component of the problem. Determining if the sleep disorder is resolved with psychiatric treatment requires assessing all symptoms and closely monitoring symptom resolution once treatment is initiated.

"However, if a person's sleep issue is persistent, or if it's improved but still present, this should really be a red flag, as to maybe there's a sleep issue in addition to a psychiatric issue," said Kashani. Examples include insomnia and hypersomnia.

The bottom line answer: Have a good assessment upon treatment initiation and determine the patient's response.

Watch Kashani's video on the complex relationship between sleep disorders and psychiatric disorders here.

Watch Kashani's video on screening for sleep problems here.

Dr Kashani is a board-certified sleep medicine physician who practices in Santa Monica, Porter Ranch, and Santa Clarita. He is currently president of the California Sleep Society and is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.