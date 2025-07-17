Social Media Use in Older Adults May Promote Positive Psychosocial Outcomes

Daniel/AdobeStock

TRANSLATING RESEARCH INTO PRACTICE

Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, Column Editor

A monthly column dedicated to reviewing the literature and sharing clinical implications.

Loneliness and social isolation are prevalent in older adults and can negatively impact their physical and mental health. Social media use in older adults is on the rise, which allows them to maintain and initiate social connections. This change in social connectivity may have implications for psychosocial outcomes. This systematic review synthesized current research on social media use and its impact on various psychosocial outcomes in older adults.

The Study

Lei X, Matovic D, Leung WY, et al. The relationship between social media use and psychosocial outcomes in older adults: a systematic review. Int Psychogeriatr. 2024;36(9):714-746.

Study Funding

X. Lei: “Road to Research” Research Training Program Scholarship

V.M. Wuthrich: Medical Research Future Fund Fellowship

Study Objectives

To systematically review and synthesize current research on the effects of social media on older adults and the possible related psychosocial outcomes such as loneliness, depression, anxiety, and social isolation, and its impact on their social connectedness, life satisfaction, quality of life, and well-being.

Methodology

The authors searched the PsycINFO, PubMed, and CINAHL databases in November 2021 and updated their research in October 2023. Their inclusion criteria for papers included peer-reviewed articles published in English that reported original results, participants aged 65 years or older (minimum, mean, or median age), and examination of the possible impact of social media on the participants’ psychosocial outcomes. These psychosocial outcomes included depression, loneliness, anxiety, and social isolation, and the impact of social media on the participants’ social connectedness, quality of life, life satisfaction, and well-being. Social media use was defined as sites, apps, and platforms that enabled communication via text messaging, photos, videos/video calls, and creating, sharing, and responding to posts. They used the quality appraisal tools from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) specific to study design to assess these studies and synthesized the results using narrative synthesis.

Study Results

The authors screened 3164 studies and found 64 studies that met the inclusion criteria. The 64 studies were performed across 20 countries, with the highest number from the United States (n=17). The studies included a wide range of participants, ranging from 6 to 16,925 individuals. The review included 53 quantitative studies (38 cross-sectional, 6 observational longitudinal, and 9 interventional), 7 qualitative studies, and 4 mixed-methods studies.

Study Strengths 1. This was a large systematic review that included 64 total studies. 2. The quality of each study was assessed using validated assessment tools. 3. The systematic review process and inclusion criteria were clear and transparent. 4. Narrative synthesis and qualitative methodology may be beneficial when evaluating subjective outcomes such as loneliness or quality of life.

Study Weaknesses 1. Most studies included were cross-sectional in design, preventing the ability to draw causal conclusions. 2. There were large variations in study designs, number of participants, and measured outcome variables. 3. Most studies relied on self-reported data, which allows for a potential for bias and confounding. Confounding variables (eg, social network size, socioeconomic considerations, general internet use, technology confidence, interaction with other participants/trainers, etc) may obscure true outcomes. 4. Initial data search specified only 1 language (English) and focused on Western social media platforms. The findings may be different when evaluating other cultures.

Study quality was assessed using the NIH study quality assessment tool for quantitative studies and the CASP qualitative research checklist for qualitative and mixed-methods studies. Among the longitudinal studies, 4 were rated as good and 2 as fair. For the cross-sectional studies, all 38 were rated as fair, while 4 interventional studies were rated as good and 5 as fair. All qualitative studies demonstrated clear aims, appropriate methodologies, and suitable recruitment methods.

Loneliness was the focus of 26 studies; cross-sectional studies generally found that increased social media use was linked to lower loneliness, while interventional and longitudinal studies showed mixed results. Depressive symptoms were examined in 22 studies; cross-sectional studies generally found a link between greater social media use and fewer depressive symptoms, and interventional studies showed that social media-related interventions were effective in reducing depressive symptoms. Longitudinal studies yielded mixed results, with 2 studies linking social media use to fewer depressive symptoms and 2 studies showing no association between social media use and depressive symptoms. Seventeen studies focused on life satisfaction and subjective well-being; 9 of 14 cross-sectional studies reported a positive association between increased social media use and improved outcomes. Interventional studies showed that training older adults to use online social media platforms enhanced their life satisfaction and quality of life in 2 studies, while one longitudinal study found no link. Anxiety and social connectedness were also examined in a minority of studies and showed similar results.

Seven qualitative studies focused on the experiences of older adults using social media. In 4 interventional studies, participants reported positive experiences. Key themes included reduced loneliness, improved network building, and better communication with friends and family. Those struggling with technology reported fewer positive effects. Three noninterventional studies also highlighted benefits, including improved subjective well-being, stronger connections with family and friends, and a greater sense of relevance in the world.

Conclusions

The findings from this systematic review were mixed. Cross-sectional, interventional, and qualitative studies generally showed a positive relationship between the use of social media and psychosocial outcomes, but longitudinal studies were generally inconclusive. Interventional studies showed that the use of video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Skype was more beneficial than other forms of social media, and this effect was more apparent when the interactions were between family and friends. Despite these positive associations, no definitive causal relationships can be established.

Practical Applications

This study demonstrates that the effects of social media on psychosocial outcomes may be mediated by age, with older adults experiencing some significant benefits. The use of social media may be helpful in later life, especially when focused on close contacts. Such findings can assist in the formulation of policies that can improve the quality of life for older individuals.

Bottom Line

Although the results were varied, there is some evidence that social media use may be beneficial for the psychosocial well-being of older adults. However, more longitudinal and interventional studies with standardized designs are needed to explore the relationship further.

Dr Kubista is a second-year psychiatry resident at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr Chambers is a first-year psychiatry resident at Creighton University. Dr Schuster is a fourth-year psychiatry resident at Creighton University. Dr Mullen is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri. Dr Tampi is a professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine and Catholic Health Initiatives Health Behavioral Health Services. He is also an adjunct professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and a member of the Psychiatric Times editorial board.

Reference

Lei X, Matovic D, Leung WY, et al. The relationship between social media use and psychosocial outcomes in older adults: a systematic review. Int Psychogeriatr. 2024;36(9):714-746.



