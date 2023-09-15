Special Populations Research Roundup: September 15

science thodonal_AdobeStock

September 15 to October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Research Roundup, we explore new studies exploring interventions for substance use problems; undiagnosed schizophrenia with catatonia; and genetic associations for dementia, depression, and anxiety in Latinx patient populations.

Associations Between the APOE Gene and Dementia, Depression, and Anxiety in the Hispanic Population

This study investigated the association between the APOE gene and depression, anxiety, and dementia-related traits in the Hispanic population. The study found that the APOE gene was associated with an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment in this population. However, the study also acknowledged the limitations of its small sample size and the need for further research to confirm these findings.

“For the first time, APOE alleles show increased risks for anxiety and depression in Hispanics,” the investigators concluded. “Further research is warranted to confirm the current findings.”

Reference

Culturally Adapted Motivational Interviewing for Latinx Adults With Substance Use Problems

This study investigates the impact of culturally adapted motivational interviewing (CAMI) on immigration and acculturation stress and related drinking among Latinx adults with substance use problems. The findings suggest that CAMI is associated with reduced immigration and acculturation stress. The investigators also noted that they observed more significant improvements observed in participants who were less acculturated and more discriminated.

“This study’s findings provide preliminary support for CAMI’s efficacy in reducing immigration and acculturation stress and related drinking among Latinx adults with heavy drinking problems,” the investigators concluded. “…Although this study was exploratory in nature, its results were consistent with those of the parent randomized controlled trials (ie, greater treatment improvements were found in the same subgroups and thus support our findings). Larger studies with more rigorous prospective designs are needed.”

Reference

Case Study of an Adolescent Hispanic Patient With Undiagnosed Schizophrenia With Catatonia

This study presents a case report of an adolescent Hispanic female with undiagnosed schizophrenia with catatonia who showed improvement in her symptoms after being treated with antipsychotic medication. The article underscores the importance of considering social determinants of health in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders.

“The case highlights the importance of considering social determinants of health and access to care in diagnosing and managing catatonia, particularly in demographically underserved populations,” the investigators concluded. “The report also emphasizes the need for more research on the etiology and treatment of catatonia, especially in pediatric patients."

Reference

