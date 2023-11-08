Tackling Treatment-Resistant Depression

Microgen/AdobeStock

PUBLISHER'S NOTE

Estimates indicate as many as 30% of your patients will experience treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and that number may change as the definition of TRD is explored, challenged, and honed. As our understanding of depression deepens, so does the complexity of addressing cases that defy conventional therapeutic approaches—and ensuring that patients are receiving the correct diagnosis and a full complement of appropriate treatment. Thus, the landscape of TRD presents an evolving challenge for psychiatric clinicians. Recognizing the emerging issues in TRD is crucial for mental health professionals to better support their patients on the path to recovery.

With that in mind, this Special Report in this issue of Psychiatric Times explores TRD and provides insights to support you as you find ways to help your patients. Specifically, experts share their thoughts on the supportive role of psychotherapy as well as unique issues for your older patients. In addition to these thoughtful discussions in this print issue, you will find more information and discussion on our website—PsychiatricTimes.com.

As usual, this issue also shares insights into the other issues most pressing for practicing psychiatrists. We have gathered experts and research reviews on schizophrenia, neuropsychiatry, and psychosomatic disorders to bring you the latest information and clinical pearls.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®