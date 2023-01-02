Taking and Leveraging In-Depth Work Histories: Educating the Future of Psychiatry

INTERSECTION OF PSYCHIATRY AND WORK

Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life, so it is crucial that attention is paid to this aspect of patients, noted experts in a recent roundtable discussion. In fact, the panel, led by David (Daven) E. Morrison III, MD, noted that a crisis in employment can have just as much an impact as any other crisis in a patient’s life.

Being unemployed can cause financial stress as well as disrupt social relationships. These crises can also increase morbidity and mortality, and they can even result in suicide. Unfortunately, the field of psychiatry does not always address work issues at the level they deserve.

The good news is that there is now an increased spark of interest in the intersection of psychiatry and work, with a university teaching and inspiring students and residents to study this link more carefully. To that end, Morrison invited colleagues Biana Kotlyar, MD, and Corbin Pagano, MS4, to discuss their latest venture and the new research in the field for this Psychiatric Times™ Mental Health Minute.

Dr Morrison is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Rosalind Franklin University’s Chicago School of Medicine, and past president of the Academy of Organizational and Occupational Psychiatry. He is also a member of the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry (GAP)–Committee on Work & Organizations; Institute for Fraud Prevention (IFP); Tomkins Institute of Applied Studies of Motivation, Emotion and Cognition. He is a coauthor of A.B.C.’s of Behavioral Forensics and Psychiatry of Workplace Dysfunction. Dr Kotlyar is a clinical sciences education director in psychiatry at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and a psychiatrist at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Illinois. Mr Pagano is a fourth-year medical student at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois.