Taking Data Into Real World Practice

"You no longer have to trade physical health for mental health."

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, joined Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss the applicability of learned principles in psychiatry and the importance of psychiatric nurse practitioners and physician assistants. How do you use currently available medications? Why do you choose one treatment over another?

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.