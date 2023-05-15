Tardive Dyskinesia, Huntington Disease Chorea Treatment Now Available

Coloures-Pic/AdobeStock

Deutetrabenazine (Austedo XR) extended-release tablets are now available for adults in the United States in 6 mg, 12 mg, and 24 mg tablets.1 Deutetrabenazine, recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults living with tardive dyskinesia (TD) and chorea associated with Huntington disease (HD), is the first and only vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor with 3-year data that is indicated in adults for both TD and HD chorea indications.2

"We are pleased to now make available a once-daily formulation for the many TD and HD chorea patients and caregivers who have requested that Teva provide this option,” said Sven Dethlefs, PhD, Executive Vice President of North America Commercial at Teva. “The twice-daily formulation will also remain available so that patients may have a choice for what works best for them. Teva will continue to work closely with the community to ensure patients and their health care providers are able to easily access this important medication.”1

Analyses demonstrate long-term benefits of deutetrabenazine for patients with TD who remain on treatment for up to 3 years. Treatment with deutetrabenazine showed clinically meaningful and sustained reductions in dyskinesia, with two-thirds of patients achieving ≥50% and approximately 40% of patients achieving ≥70% improvement in total motor AIMS score from baseline.2,3

References

1. AUSTEDO® XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets, new once-daily formulation of AUSTEDO®, now available in the U.S. Teva Pharmaceuticals. May 15, 2023. https://www.tevapharm.com/news-and-media/latest-news/austedo-xr-deutetrabenazine-extended-release-tablets-new-once-daily-formulation-of-austedo-now-avai/

2. Hauser RA, Barkay H, Fernandez HH, et al. Long-term deutetrabenazine treatment for tardive dyskinesia is associated with sustained benefits and safety: a 3-year, open-label extension study. Front Neurol. 2022;13:773999.

3. Hauser RA. The new treatment for tardive dyskinesia. Psychiatric Times. November 5, 2020. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/the-new-treatment-for-tardive-dyskinesia