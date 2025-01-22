Teasing Out Tardive Dyskinesia

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"Patients with tardive dyskinesia can do a very good job of hiding it," said Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, at the Real Psychiatry conference.

To best diagnose and assess potential tardive dyskinesia, she recommends the following:

Do not allow the patient to chew gum in the office. It may be masking their oral buccal lingual symptoms.

Watch them walk into your office, head to toe.

Speak proactively with patients about medications with risk of tardive dyskinesia.

Patients may feel guilt and shame, and may try to hide their symptoms. Ensure you are providing a safe space for them to share.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.