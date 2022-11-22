Thanksgivukkah

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

All families have traditions regarding the celebration of birthdays and holidays. When I was growing up, my birthday and one of my sister’s birthdays were always celebrated together, as our birthdays were 3 days apart. As our birthdays fell during the Hanukkah/Christmas season, the celebration was combined into the holiday get-together. My sister once remarked that she would love to have a birthday cake with only her name on it, and that it would not be a Carvel birthday cake (which was my preference, and still is).

As the years went by and family no longer all lived relatively nearby, finding a time to celebrate holidays became increasingly difficult. We lived in different states, had different school or work commitments, and had children of our own.

Trying to arrange a gathering for the “big” holidays and the birthdays became a challenge, resulting in requests for planning months in advance. Who would have to travel was the most complex of the elements. Often there was no mutually convenient time to get together, so celebration of holidays that were accompanied by traditional meals might not be held on the “official” calendar date.

One compromise was the celebration of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and the December birthdays over a chosen weekend. That typically meant moving Hanukkah into Thanksgiving, with the addition of birthday cakes and gifts.